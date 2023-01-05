Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin incident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Along with the rush of prayers and concern, the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a football game earlier this week has also prompted a renewed interest in learning CPR.

"The interest in our hands-only CPR is up 200% in the past three days," says Karen Springs with the American Heart Association in Dallas, "because everyone is asking the question: What is CPR and how do we do it?"

Hamlin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was revived twice. He is said to be improving but remains in critical condition. Now, advocates say the very public nature of the crisis is prompting increased awareness, and awareness combined with action saves lives.

"So, there is nothing more important to me than making sure that someone can act when there is an emergency. That sudden cardiac arrest is a very frightening thing to happen and moments matter," says Springs.

She says her passion for CPR began as a teenage lifeguard. She now teaches the lifesaving skill as a Girl Scout troop leader. And she's encouraging others to learn it as well.

"We are hoping that someone in every family learns CPR, because you know, the 350,000 cardiac arrests that happen every year: most of those happen outside of the hospital," says Springs. "So, the life you save is probably going to be your Mom, your grandpa, your cousin or something like that. It's going to be someone you know and love."

A quick online search can lead you to classes near you. The American Heart Association has also placed video game styled kiosks at airports and museums around the country to help make learning the lifesaving skill convenient, and even fun. They also sell at-home training kits and post CPR training videos online.

"Well, we definitely want to encourage high quality CPR at every opportunity," says Springs. "But bad CPR is better than no CPR."

She urges that as soon as you spot someone in crisis, if there are others nearby, be clear in directing someone to call 9-1-1 and go find an AED. "As soon as the AED arrives, you put it on. But in the meantime, while you're waiting, I want that blood going to the brain. I want to be the heartbeat."

Springs adds that the AEDs, required by law in schools and nursing facilities among other places, are also commonplace in fitness centers and many workplaces. And she stresses that CPR and the AEDs work together during a cardiac crisis. The devices are made to walk novices through the simple steps. If you still need to learn CPR, the next steps are yours.

"No one will regret knowing CPR and being able to act at the time they're needed," says Springs. "If there's 350,000 cardiac arrests each year...think of how many lives we could save. Only 10% of those ever get CPR and we definitely want to increase those odds."