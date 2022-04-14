Do you know him? Man found dead in Dallas creek

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was found dead in a creek near the 6700 block of Skillman Street on March 9.

If you recognize this man, please contact Detective Boz Rojas of the Homicide Unit at 214-681-1786 or Boz.Rojas@dallascityhall.com. Dallas Police Department

They described him as White, 5'11'' tall, between 165-175 lbs., with reddish-brown hair and a tattoo on his left inner forearm. He was wearing a blue "Lapis" style necklace along with a yellow and black "Tiger Eye" style ring on his left hand.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person, please contact Detective Boz Rojas #10379 of the Homicide Unit at 214-681-1786 or Boz.Rojas@dallascityhall.com.