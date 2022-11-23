Watch CBS News
Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville

By CBS DFW Staff, Alex Keller, Jason Allen

Wednesday afternoon headlines for November 23, 2022
Wednesday afternoon headlines for November 23, 2022 03:11

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.

Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.

Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. 

Police said they currently believe this was an accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

