Dirk Nowitzki's No. 14 jersey has been retired by the German national team
GERMANY (CBSDFW.COM) - Another Dirk Nowitzki jersey has made its way to the rafters. But this time, in Germany.
The German national team retired Nowitzki's No. 14 jersey on Thursday.
No. 14 is the first, and only, number to be retired in the 73-year history of the German basketball federation.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, head coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Michael Finley were among those present at the ceremony in Germany.
Nowitzki's iconic No. 41 jersey was retired and raised into the rafters of the American Airlines Center on Jan. 5, 2022.
In his 21-year NBA career, Nowitzki played all 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before announcing his retirement in 2019.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.