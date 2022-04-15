Dirk & Jessica Nowitzki helping Dallas ISD students develop championship mentality

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Only five players in NBA history have scored more points than Dirk Nowitzki, but now he's scoring points where it matters most.

The former Mavericks star is passing on skills that transcend the court to kids in the City of Dallas.

Outside the Perot Museum, Nowitzki said a kid told him that "he couldn't do it. And I told him, 'Don't ever say that. You can do anything with dreams and hard work.'"

It's long been the dream of him and his wife, Jessica Nowitzki, to remind young folks that initial beginnings don't define your journey. That's why they're co-chairs of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Perot Museum.

They are also donors toward the Tech Trucks, which were put to good use by Zumwalt Middle School students.

Jessica Nowitzki explained they both came from "very middle class families."

"We can relate in many ways. We didn't have a program like this, or museum like this when we grew up," she said.

Dirk added that it's amazing to see the kids having dreams and innovative ideas.

And that's not lost on Perot Museum CEO Dr. Linda Silver.

"I think that's something that absolutely resonates both with the kids and the adults who are here," Silver said.

Eighth grader Jayla Farr said admits it was a lot of fun.

"I feel like if more people have experiences like this, they'll take their education more seriously," Farr said.

When Nowitzki retired three years ago, he promised he would still be visible in North Texas, just in a different way. And he's living up to that promise.

"You can count on him," his wife said. "So when he says he's going to do it, he's going to do it."

Eighth grader Donovan Brockton said it was "good of him" to take time out of his day to give back to his community, and Dr. Silver agrees.

"I hope it inspires them to continue down whatever path they're passionate about," she said.

As Dirk's former team begins the playoffs, zero is the number of post-season series they've won since he led the Mavericks to their only title in 2011.

Now, his mission is giving the future generation that championship attitude.

"That's why I'm here," he said. "I'm trying to support and show these kids that anything is possible."