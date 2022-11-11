Watch CBS News
U.S.

Fire at Dallas Fort Worth airport causes ground stop

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

A fire at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport's fuel farm on Friday morning caused the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at the airport, officials said. Flights resumed early Friday afternoon, the FAA said.

The airport tweeted that the fire had been put out and the affected pump was shut off. After performing safety inspections, the airlines' fuel contractor "restored operations at their facility, and they are in the process of sending fuel to aircraft," the airport said.

"It will take some time to get fueling operations back to normal," the airport said. "Travelers should continue to check with their airline for flight updates."

During the ground stop, all inbound flights were being held at their departure airports, the FAA said in a statement.

American Airlines, the carrier with the largest presence at the airport, told CBS News that the ground stop affected arriving and departing flights.

As of late Friday afternoon, flights in and out of the airport were still seeing delays, according to FlightAware.

Sophie Reardon
sophie-reardon.jpg

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

First published on November 11, 2022 / 1:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.