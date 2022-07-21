Devastating losses as Chalk Mountain fire rages

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas families are trying to figure out their next steps after losing their homes in the Chalk Mountain Fire.

Nearly 100 people are working to slow the spread of the fire that's still burning in Somervell County before it causes more destruction.

The fire is only 10% contained, meanwhile those families impacted showed CBS 11 just how much they've lost.

Chase Barber went back to his family's 200 acres of land after evacuating and found most of their belongings were destroyed after the fire made it through where he lives in Bluff Dale.

"Over a course of a couple hours, our whole lives changed and we had to evacuate out of here and it just kept burning through," Barber said.

Texas A&M Forest Services said the heat and dry conditions are playing a factor to get control of it.

Some flare ups happened overnight and crews are focusing on getting the fire within a certain perimeter and stop it from spreading.

The efforts are too late for the Barber family's property.

"We saw it coming in on the hill back over there and it was just roaring and you know it came closer and closer and they told us to evacuate and we wait," Barber said. "By the time we got out of here it was like driving through a tunnel of flames."

Now five of his family's homes on their land are gone. Some of his cattle were hurt and they lost some of their chickens.

Barber said the hardest part is knowing the land his veteran grandfather bought after WWII is destroyed.

"They've had it in the family ever since," Barber said.

Barber is a veteran himself. He said she's thankful for what's left.

"The community at Glenn Rose and all the businesses there have been great," Barber said. "We're grateful that we didn't lose any family in this mess but we are going to have to rebuild."

The Barber family said they plan to reach out to their insurance company to see what's next. In the fire, 16 homes were destroyed, five homes have damage but thankfully no injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, volunteers continue to help with donations and assisting crews with whatever they may need.