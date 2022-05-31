Watch CBS News
Detectives seek possible cell phone footage of Morton Street attack

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking the public for possible cell phone footage of an assault at 1:45 a.m. on May 16 in Fort Worth. 

Police said a large group of unidentified men attacked three people at the corner of Morton Street and Foch Street. One of the victims suffered serious head injuries.

If anyone has footage or recognizes the suspects, they should contact detectives at 817-392-4765. Callers can remain anonymous.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 3:23 PM

