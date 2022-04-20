Watch CBS News

Do you recognize her? Dallas police need help identifying body found in lake

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives in Dallas are asking for help identifying a body found in a lake near 9499 N. Stemmons Freeway on April 8. 

They released sketches of the woman that show the initials "FOE" tattooed in cursive on the right side of her midsection, a cartoon image of a man with a beard and some sort of hat tattooed on her inner right arm and the name "Destiny" in ink on her lower back. 

Police said they're investigating the case as an unexplained death.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Derick Chaney with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit, at 214-283-4804 or email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 9:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

