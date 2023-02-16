Watch CBS News
DeSoto police searching for man who threatened mosque members

By Julia Falcon

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The DeSoto Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a man who threatened to harm members of a mosque. 

The man walked into the DeSoto House of Peace & Community Center on Feb. 14 around 9 p.m., allegedly threatening to harm congregants and their families. 

Witnesses told police the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a pearl-white Nissan Frontier.

If you have information about the suspect, contact detectives at (469) 658-3050.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 8:56 PM

