DeSoto police searching for man who threatened mosque members

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The DeSoto Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a man who threatened to harm members of a mosque.

DeSoto Police Department

The man walked into the DeSoto House of Peace & Community Center on Feb. 14 around 9 p.m., allegedly threatening to harm congregants and their families.

Witnesses told police the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a pearl-white Nissan Frontier.

If you have information about the suspect, contact detectives at (469) 658-3050.