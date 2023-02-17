Watch CBS News
DeSoto police arrest man for threatening mosque

By Julia Falcon

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto police have taken a man into custody for threatening members of a mosque.

Demarcus Brodie, 48, has been charged with issuing a terroristic threat against the DeSoto House of Peace & Community Center.

Brodie walked into the DeSoto House of Peace & Community Center on Feb. 14 around 9 p.m., allegedly threatening to harm congregants and their families. 

"I would like to thank our officers and detectives for working quickly and diligently to track this man down and get him off the street," DeSoto Police Chief Joseph Costa said. "He is no longer a threat to our community. I would also like to thank our residents who looked out for their neighbors and worked with us to help keep our community safe."

Police say the case will also be presented to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for potential prosecution as a hate crime.

