Texas granted over $15 million for workers hurt by foreign trade

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — As part of a Department of Labor program distributing over $201 million in funding to benefit workers across the country adversely impacted by foreign trade, Texas will receive $15 million -- the second highest total awarded.

Washington, awarded nearly $19 million, is the only state allocated a greater share of the funds.

The program, which includes 45 states and Puerto Rico, is meant to provide funding to benefit workers who had their jobs cut back or eliminated due to foreign trade. An additional $22.4 million will be distributed by the end of September this year.

It supports training, employment and case management services, job search, and relocation allowances, and income support during training. It also provides a subsidy to workers aged 50 or older whose reemployment wages are lower than what they earned in their previous jobs.

"The funding announced today will provide access to training and employment services for workers in 45 states and Puerto Rico whose employment was affected adversely by foreign trade," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. "This significant investment underscores the need for Congress to reauthorize the Trade Adjustment Assistance for Workers Program to ensure our nation remains on the path to an equitable recovery for all workers."