Denton woman faces murder charge in connection with husband's death

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department arrested Amber Rosales, 30, on a murder charge after detectives determined she fatally shot her husband last month.

Amber Rosales, 30 Denton Fire Department

Police said Rosales called 911 just before 10 p.m. on April 25. Shortly after, officers arrived in the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive at 9:58 p.m.

Rosales initially told 911 dispatchers that her husband had just been shot, while another caller reported a pickup truck had crashed in the yard of a home. Arriving officers located the crashed truck, which was occupied by an unconscious man in the driver's seat and a female in the passenger seat.

Medics transported the male victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, to a local hospital where he later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Jeffrey McBride.

Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. Originally, Rosales told officers that she and the victim had stopped the vehicle on E. Sherman Drive to speak with someone. Rosales said the male then shot at the victim from the passenger side door and tossed the gun into the truck before running away. After being shot, the driver crashed the truck in a nearby yard.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, interviewed witnesses and family members, and conducted thorough reviews of surveillance videos. Evidence obtained in the investigation showed that Rosales's statements were inconsistent on multiple occasions. Evidence led investigators to believe Rosales was the only other person present when McBride was shot.

Detectives applied for a murder arrest warrant for Rosales, which was granted by a local judge. On Wednesday morning, Rosales was arrested at her residence in Sanger. She is currently in the City of Denton Jail, with bail set at $500,000.