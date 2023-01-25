Denton has slick spots on the roads, but no major wrecks reported Tuesday

Denton has slick spots on the roads, but no major wrecks are reported

Denton has slick spots on the roads, but no major wrecks are reported

Denton has slick spots on the roads, but no major wrecks are reported

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton-area drivers told CBS 11 Tuesday the cold rain produced some slick spots on area highways and roads.

Rocky Calliente, who drove to Denton from Garland said, "I had a hard time driving, I did, because my car is low and semis were dropping a lot of rain on me, so it was hazardous for me."

Yolanda Taylor, who lives in Aubrey said, "It's pretty slick out here, very wet, but the traffic has been good so far."

While there has been a lot of water on area roads, both the Denton Police Department and the Denton County Sheriff's Department reported there were no major wrecks as of 6 p.m.

TXDOT had treated the elevated surfaces – the ramps and bridges – with brine and crews continue to monitor for any icy spots.

Logan Hammeke and his brother were driving to the Houston area from Kansas and encountered snow until they reached the Texas state line.

Hammeke said, "When we got to Gainesville, it started raining and it was hard to see, and it was slick. Other people were swerving, it was pretty tough."

Because of the weather, North Central Texas College closed for the day at 4 p.m. and cancelled night classes at all three of its campuses.

The City of Denton Municipal Electric said there have no power outages to report but that it's monitoring the weather.

A city of Denton spokesman said its homeless outreach team is offering rides to the Denton Community Shelter and giving people blankets as needed.