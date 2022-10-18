Denton police end search for critical missing teen

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen.

A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.

Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing.

If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.