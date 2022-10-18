Watch CBS News
Denton police end search for critical missing teen

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. 

A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.

naomi.jpg
Denton Police Department Twitter

Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. 

If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

