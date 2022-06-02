Denton County Transportation Authority suspends A-train service

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) - Severe weather, heavy rain, and flooding in the area has caused the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) to suspend A-train service.

Officials say the change is effective immediately but that they will continue to monitor weather conditions 'to determine any necessary service modifications for the safety of passengers and DCTA employees.'

Riders can get more information about DCTA service during the inclement weather on their website.

The A-train Rail connects transit facilities with key destinations within DCTA's member cities - Denton, Lewisville, Highland Village and surrounding areas.The A-train Rail also links all five A-train stations from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) to the Hebron station in Lewisville.