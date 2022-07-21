Denton County officials identify 2 more presumptive monkeypox cases

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Health officials said on Thursday that they had positively identified the second and third presumptive positive cases of monkeypox in Denton County.

Denton County Public Health said that they are working to identify people who may have come into direct contact with the patients. The cases are considered presumptive until they can be confirmed by the CDC.

Monkeypox is usually spread through close physical contact, included through infectious sores, scabs, or other bodily fluids. The virus can also be transmitted from objects contaminated by an infected patient, or by aerosolized droplets during prolonged contact. It can affect people of all gender identities and sexual orientations.

"Monkeypox cases are increasing in Texas, and we're asking the community to be aware of symptoms," stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. "As before, the risk to the general public is low. However, limiting exposure to individuals who are sick, previously exposed and have a symptomatic rash is important. We continue to encourage healthcare providers to assess for potential infection."

A vaccine for monkeypox already exists, but it's in very limited supply. DCPH said it is working with healthcare providers and local public health departments to identify high-risk individuals who may have come into contact with confirmed or probable monkeypox cases. They may be offered the vaccine as post-exposure prophylaxis.

The virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks before symptoms start to appear. Some of monkeypox's initial symptoms are similar to other diseases, such as the flu or COVID-19. They include fever, intense headaches and muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

Monkeypox's most characteristic symptom, however, is the rash, which may appear shortly after other symptoms begin or alongside them. It may look like acne at first. Public health officials said that anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should isolate until they consult their doctor.

DCPH offers more information about monkeypox on its website.