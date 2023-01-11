Widespread delays at U.S. airports due to FAA computer outage

Airlines have been ordered to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pause will allow the agency to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information," officials said.

At around 6 a.m., there were more than 1,100 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the FAA said. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

At about 7 a.m., the FAA said on Twitter that, "While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that he's been in touch with the FAA about the outage:

I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

The FAA is working to restore what's known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to word about urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

The agency said it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

American Airlines has since released the following statement: