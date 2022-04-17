Deep Ellum street closures aim to improve safety amid spike in crime

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Deep Ellum is a place hundreds of people come to on weekends to have fun but now, two of the busiest streets surrounding the area will be closed off to vehicles.

Dallas Police said they are making changes in Deep Ellum to keep people safe before summer begins.

Streets are closed to all vehicles from 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays on Main Street and Elm Street between Good Latimer Expressway and Malcom X Blvd.

"I think it's been, honestly helpful," said Wesley Barnes. "Uh, we've had some really bad issues with like people burning out things on the street, and like just commotion."

Barnes is a manger at the restaurant Zatar, which is located in Deep Ellum. He said he feels like the change is already making an impact.

"We actually see quite a lot of business just being in that, I call it the big three. The three-by-three blocks of Deep Ellum and honestly I think that has really helped us out," Barnes said.

These changes happen normally every year, but Dallas Police said that because of warmer weather bringing in big crowds, they are making changes earlier than usual in the interest of people's safety.

Last Sunday, surveillance cameras caught the moments shots were fired on one of those busy Deep Ellum streets, hitting two people. This was the latest act of violence being investigated by police in this area.

The plan is to keep these busy streets open for pedestrians only after 10 p.m.

"I'm tired of almost getting hit while walking across the street, so I think... pedestrians are safer, especially because people are drinking out here," one woman, Alaysia Ali said.

People who are often in Deep Ellum are reacting to the decision.

"I feel like if it's for the people's safety, then it definitely should be instituted," said Michael Hayes, a man who works in Deep Ellum.

Ali said the violence doesn't make her nervous, but she thinks this is a good idea anyway.

"It can happen anywhere," Ali said.

Deep Ellum regulars said that no matter how things turn out, it won't stop them from coming out.

"One thing in Dallas, like the party don't stop," Hayes said. "Deep Ellum is still Deep Ellum, take a look around."