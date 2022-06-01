Deep Ellum community address safety concerns in monthly meeting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There are still concerns about safety in Deep Ellum and there was a conversation to address what's being done during Deep Ellum's monthly public safety meeting.

All the businesses and people who work and live in the area told CBS 11 there's still a lot of fear because of the recent gun violence that's happened.

"This is the third watch activity, this is the nighttime that drives perception, and this is what makes the news, we are down 21% for violent crimes," Deep Ellum Public Safety Director, Adam Holden said.

During Deep Ellum's monthly safety meeting, people in the community addressed their concerns after going over the latest crime stats in the pit area of Deep Ellum.

"A lot of the businesses down there are seeing a 45% to 50% drop in sales and that really hurts just coming out of COVID," one business owner in the area said.

People who frequent the area think more needs to be done to help change things.

"Deep Ellum has a long history of music, culture, art and somewhere I think that gets lost with these moments of violence because no one wants to be caught in a moment of gunshot," Co-Owner of Neon Kitten, Bob Khanna said.

The deputy chief of police had a response to some of the public's concerns.

"It's the folks that are coming down there with the bad intentions, we're sending a message that we're there, and that if you do anything in Deep Ellum you're going to get caught," Deputy Israel Herrera said.

Local businesses like bar Neon Kitten have seen a drop in business because of the ongoing crime but are hopeful for the future.

"It has an effect on business," Khanna said. "A certain kind of crowd from Uptown, or Downtown Dallas does not like venturing down to Deep Ellum."

They aren't the only ones, some others expressed a drop in sales during Tuesday's meeting.

CBS 11 asked different businesses what they think the problem is.

"Everything around here is 21 plus, when got like kids from 18 to 20 that can't get into those building and just wander the streets, that's when you start to see chaos happen," Sales Associate at Sneaker Politics, Michael Hayes said.

The Deep Ellum Foundation revealed their plans in hopes to make a change.

Starting two weeks ago, Guard Texas, a security guard service, started working the the area and patrolling all parking lots 24/7, Holden said.

He said they also plan to add new cameras, license plate readers, and have people and vehicle counters.

On average, the Deep Ellum Foundation said about 40 police officers present on Friday and Saturday nights. They also plan to start an emergency text line.