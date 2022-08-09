Watch CBS News
1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. 

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. 

Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.

Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. 

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 11:19 AM

