DCTA looking for public input on fare, service proposals

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) wants to hear from residents and they're extending a public comment forum to do it.

The DCTA is looking for input on its fares and service model updates.

The transportation group said --

"Updating the current fare and service models will better meet the transportation needs of the public and encourage multimodal trips in Denton County. The goals of these updates are to redesign DCTA's fixed routes to better serve our riders and configure the GoZone service to better integrate with fixed route. Several potential fare models will be assessed as well - from a flat fare to a distance-based fare and including a hybrid fare model."

The public is invited to complete an input survey online or attend a town hall meeting. A series of public meetings will be held in person and virtually in Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village. The next Virtual Town Hall meeting is at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. An in-person Town Hall meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at the Downtown Denton Transit Center.

Officials say the meetings are a way for residents to speak with DCTA staff members and other attendees to hopefully better understand options and share feedback.

The public comment period on the fares and services has been extended to Friday, June 10. The public feedback will be presented to the board this summer for consideration.

Officials say while the public comment period will wrap up in about a month, the DCTA is always open to public input via social media or in person.

More information, including a schedule of events, is available online at dctafeedback.net.