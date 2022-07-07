Watch CBS News
Local News

Police warn about Dallas water utilities spoofing scam

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Financial Investigations Unit is warning people about fraudsters using the Dallas Water Utilities spoofed main telephone number to scam customers.

The telephone number that will appear on the customer's Caller ID is the spoofed main line phone number 214-651-1441. The scammers will use fear tactics on existing DWU customers, citing their water service will be disconnected if they do not make a payment.

Should you receive a call from one of these fraudsters, please take one of the following steps:

1. Email your complaint to http://www.forgery-dpd@dallascityhall.com or call 214-671-3543.
2. If you do not have access to email, go to your nearest substation to file a report.
3. If you have suffered a monetary loss you may file a theft report.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.