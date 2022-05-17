Watch CBS News
Dallas to end Rental Assistance Program applications

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas announced today that the Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting new applications on May 22, 2022.

The Rent Relief Program will continue to process applications that have been submitted prior to this date, following Emergency Rental Assistance program requirements. The program is required to prioritize households that earn below 50% of the area mean income, $43,850 for a family of three, or in which one or more members have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

The city also prioritizes eviction status, and the applications received before May 22 will be prioritized according to these criteria.

Applicants can check their status online. More information is available on the City of Dallas website.

