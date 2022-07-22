Dallas teen charged with capital murder in the homicide of Kerundra Green

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police arrested a juvenile suspected of murdering Kerundra Green last month in what they believe may have been a robbery.

On July 21, 2022, police arrested the now 17-year-old suspect, who was already in custody at Henry Wade for a probation violation. They did not release the suspect's identity because they were 16-years-old when the crime was committed.

The incident in question took place on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane. When they arrived, they found Green with several gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.