Dallas students get inspired for the future by learning about the past

Students get inspired for the future by looking to the past

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Dallas fourth-graders visiting the UNT Dallas Innovation Center were inspired for the future by learning about the past.

Students from H.I. Holland Elementary School in Dallas toured the traveling African American Pioneers in STEAM Museum Showcase and were surprised to find out just how many everyday items were invented by African Americans and Hispanic innovators.

From the clothes dryer to the stop light and rolling suitcases, the students discovered the contributions made by these pioneers in modern history.

"It's really cool because they tried so hard to make these things because they knew that people would need them," said Jestice Miller, a fourth-grader at H.I. Holland Elementary.

The exhibit, hosted by the UNT Dallas Rising Blazers and the FLUOR Corporation, aims to inspire young people to pursue education in science, math, technology and engineering. Pheobe Applon, the Community Youth Development Director of UNT Dallas Rising Blazers, said an event like this one is important because representation matters:

"Knowing that these are inventors that look just like us, I hope that our students and our community members are able to see that they can too."

The exhibit also showcases the perseverance and resilience of these pioneers.

"It took probably forever to learn how to do stuff correctly, and they probably messed up multiple times, but kept going and invented these amazing items," said Athena Garcia, another fourth-grader at H.I. Holland Elementary.

The African American Pioneers in STEAM Museum Showcase is a valuable lesson in history, innovation, and perseverance for students and community members alike.

"It's really important to know that it is possible, you just have to be persistent and resilient and that's what each of these pioneers and inventors represent," Applon said.

The exhibition is free and open to the public on Feb. 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the UNT Dallas Innovation Center located at 4315 S. Lancaster Rd., Suite 180 in Dallas.