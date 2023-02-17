Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas Stars to hold first annual Black History Night this weekend

By Keith Russell

/ CBS DFW

Dallas Stars to hold their first annual Black History Night
Dallas Stars to hold their first annual Black History Night 03:32

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This weekend, the Dallas Stars are kicking off a new tradition celebrating Black history in Texas.

The team's first ever Black History Night will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the American Airlines Center. The team will host a black owned business marketplace in the morning and have one of their first Black players, Trevor Daley drop the puck before the game starts at 5pm.   

The Stars players will wear Black History warm-up jerseys as well.  The jerseys have been designed by Brian Delumpa, a graphic artist for the team.

stars-bhm.jpg
The Dallas Stars jersey celebrating Black History Month designed by Brian Delumpa. Dallas Stars

Delumpa walks CBS11 through the history and Texas history of Black pride and culture in the design of the jersey.   

Al Montoya, Stars Executive Director of Community Outreach, shared why it's so important for the team to make this the first of many steps to share stories and experiences of why this game belongs to everyone — including people of color.   

Keith Russell
Keith-Russell_cbsdfw.jpg

Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS11 starting in 2015.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 8:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.