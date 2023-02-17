Dallas Stars to hold first annual Black History Night this weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This weekend, the Dallas Stars are kicking off a new tradition celebrating Black history in Texas.

The team's first ever Black History Night will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the American Airlines Center. The team will host a black owned business marketplace in the morning and have one of their first Black players, Trevor Daley drop the puck before the game starts at 5pm.

The Stars players will wear Black History warm-up jerseys as well. The jerseys have been designed by Brian Delumpa, a graphic artist for the team.

The Dallas Stars jersey celebrating Black History Month designed by Brian Delumpa. Dallas Stars

Delumpa walks CBS11 through the history and Texas history of Black pride and culture in the design of the jersey.

Al Montoya, Stars Executive Director of Community Outreach, shared why it's so important for the team to make this the first of many steps to share stories and experiences of why this game belongs to everyone — including people of color.