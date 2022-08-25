Dallas County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing teen girls

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing teenage girls.

Zamaria Nicol Pride and Tatiana Luke were both last seen leaving the Letot Center, which provides services for runaway youth.

Have you seen us? (left: Zamaria Nicol Pride, right: Tatiana Luke) Dallas County Sheriff's Office

A spokesperson for the Dallas Sheriff's Office said they were concerned for the girls' wellbeing, but did not elaborate further.

If you've seen the girls or have information about where they might be, the sheriff's office asks that you call them at (214) 749-8641.