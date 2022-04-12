Dallas shelter out of space for large dogs, needs fosters and adopters

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's an urgent call today for pet fosters and adopters as workers at Dallas Animal Services say they are completely out of medium and large dog kennels.

The shelter need to create space for the hundreds pets expected to arrive this week.

"This is crisis - we have over 375 dogs in our building and have run out of space to hold the medium and large dogs coming in," said MeLissa Webber, Director of DAS. "As an open admission shelter, we can't stop taking in pets. Despite our best efforts and most creative solutions, we are now out of options. We need the immediate help of the community to avoid heartbreaking decisions tomorrow (Wednesday)."

To prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs, Dallas Animal Services is pleading with members of the community to foster or adopt a medium or large dog today. The shelter has even created a fast-track process for new dog fosters with both virtual and person options.

To start the virtual process, complete the foster application and then follow the emailed instructions to complete your virtual orientation. The orientation will prepare applicants for caring for the dog in their home and show them how to select a dog in need. Next, a short phone call is scheduled with the Foster Team who can answer any questions, help match applicants with the right pet, and finalize the foster paperwork. Once everything is finalized, the new pet parent can schedule a time to pick up the dog curbside.

Those that prefer to see potential fosters in person should visit the main shelter during normal business hours and view the dogs in the adoption area. When the person interested finds a dog they'd like to foster, a staff member will walk them through the process so they can take the dog home right away.

"Whether you can take a pet in for three days or three months, becoming a foster will literally save a life," said Webber.

Most foster cases last from a few days to a few weeks and DAS can provide necessary pet care supplies such as crates, food, and bowls.

"If you would like to adopt, we encourage you to visit one of our locations in person today rather than apply online," said Webber. "The online process typically takes a few days to complete and right now, every minute counts."

Currently, all DAS pets are free to adopt and come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and with a voucher for a free veterinary visit. DAS offers daily adoptions inside its main shelter on Westmoreland Road and at its PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center on North Coit Road as well as on its website at BeDallas90.org.

DAS is open for adoptions and onsite foster inquiries at its main shelter at 1818 North Westmoreland Road, Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.