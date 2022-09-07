City of Dallas racial equity plan says there's 'work to be done'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In August 2022, City of Dallas leaders officially adopted a new Racial Equity Plan.

The plan's goal is equalizing opportunities for communities in Dallas.

Calling equity one of the city's core values of service, the plan measures community success using several metrics – economic opportunity, education, neighborhood and infrastructure, public health, and government including justice and essential services.

The plan states, as the 9th largest city in the nation, Dallas consistently tops multiple lists as one of the fastest-growing economies and best places to do business and start a career. Yet, not all residents report the same experience, according to the plan. It states disparities exist and disproportionately impact historically disadvantaged communities. Data sources continue to show that race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic income influence outcomes for residents.

It's a plan some community members have said was long overdue.

The plan starts, on page three, by acknowledging "traditional territory of north Texas occupied by multiple American Indian groups because of the Trinity River which provided seasonal homes and trading exchanges."

It mentions the Caddo, Wichita, and nomadic tribes such as the Comanche and Kiowa, and ancestral tribes including the Arkikosa, Atakapa, Karankawa, Tawakoni, and others.

"We recognize the American Indian peoples as original stewards of this land and all the relatives within it. The acknowledgment is a small gesture, to a larger commitment to showing respect through ongoing awareness and action."

From there, the plan details how it will reframe racial and economic inclusion as integral to Dallas' growth.

"We acknowledge there is work to be done and this plan is our shared vision."



