Dallas police trainee arrested for DWI, unlawfully carrying weapon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a trainee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving while under the influence.

On Sept. 22, Maricela Guzman, 25, was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Dallas County Jail

She was taken to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center, where she is being held on $500 bond.

Police said that Guzman has been with the department since Sept. 2021 and is assigned to the Southwest Division.

She has been placed on administrative leave while Internal Affairs conducts an investigation.