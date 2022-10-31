Dallas police shoot bystander and man who allegedly fired at officers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a man allegedly pulled a gun on police officers, who returned fire, injuring the man and a bystander. No officers were wounded during the incident.

A Dallas Police Department spokesperson said at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to a call from the 3400 block of Metropolitan Ave.

A caller reported that two men were in an argument and that one of them had pulled out a gun.

When police arrived, they quickly located the man and began to approach him. The man then allegedly pulled a gun out of his pants and pointed it at officers, firing at least one shot.

Police immediately returned fire, striking the man and an uninvolved bystander. Both of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital, where they remain.

The man who fired at officers was reportedly in critical condition. The bystander was reported to be in stable condition.

Dallas police said that the District Attorney is investigating and will determine whether or not to file charges. Their investigation is ongoing as well.