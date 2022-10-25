Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.