Dallas police searching for owner of pitbull shot inside crate
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is trying to find anyone who recognizes a pitbull that was shot inside a crate in the area of 3200 Beauchamp.
It happened on April 1.
Police said the dog survived and is receiving care.
Anyone with information is urged to call DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Det. Blanchard at 214.670.7694.
