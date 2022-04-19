Watch CBS News

Dallas police searching for owner of pitbull shot inside crate

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is trying to find anyone who recognizes a pitbull that was shot inside a crate in the area of 3200 Beauchamp.

pitbull.jpg
Do you recognize this dog? Dallas Police Department

It happened on April 1. 

Police said the dog survived and is receiving care. 

Anyone with information is urged to call DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Det. Blanchard at 214.670.7694.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 8:12 PM

