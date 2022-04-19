Dallas police searching for owner of pitbull shot inside crate

Your Monday Evening Headlines for April 18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is trying to find anyone who recognizes a pitbull that was shot inside a crate in the area of 3200 Beauchamp.

Do you recognize this dog? Dallas Police Department

It happened on April 1.

Police said the dog survived and is receiving care.

Anyone with information is urged to call DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Det. Blanchard at 214.670.7694.