Dallas police searching for endangered missing person Curtis Dewayne Taylor

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are searching for an endangered missing person Thursday night. 

Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18, was last seen in the 4800 block of Bartlett Avenue in Dallas at 11 a.m., police say. 

Curtis Dewayne Taylor. Dallas Police Department

Police describe Taylor as a 5'11 white man, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on it, blue shorts and brown boots.

Taylor was also reported missing earlier this month. He was found safely three days later. 

If you have information about Taylor, call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268 or 911 and reference case number 231702-2022.

