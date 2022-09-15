Dallas police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday morning.

At about 1:37 a.m. Sept. 13, a suspect driving a black 2017-2018 Hyundai with a missing grill was traveling south on 800 S. Denley Drive when they hit a victim on the sidewalk, police said.

Dallas Police Department

Police said the suspect failed to stop and fled the location. The victim--whose identity has not been released--died from their injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Detective Doris Smith at 214-671-0013 or doris.smith@dallascityhall.com.