Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police searching for critical missing 12-year-old Kailon Speed

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. 

missing-kid.jpg
Kailon Speed, 12 Dallas Police Department

He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.

Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.

Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts. 

First published on January 10, 2023 / 6:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.