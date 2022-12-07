Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police searching for missing 18-year-old Curtis Dewayne Taylor

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, December 7th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, December 7th, 2022 03:16

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18. 

missing-teen.jpg
Curtis Dewayne Taylor. Dallas Police Department

He was last seen on December 4 at about 6:40 p.m. in the area of 2900 E Ledbetter Dr. 

Police said Taylor is considered an endangered missing person who's possibly confused and in need of assistance.

Taylor is 5'11", 275 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue t-shirt, blue shorts, and black slides.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671.4268. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 12:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.