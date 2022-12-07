Dallas police searching for missing 18-year-old Curtis Dewayne Taylor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18.

Curtis Dewayne Taylor. Dallas Police Department

He was last seen on December 4 at about 6:40 p.m. in the area of 2900 E Ledbetter Dr.

Police said Taylor is considered an endangered missing person who's possibly confused and in need of assistance.

Taylor is 5'11", 275 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue t-shirt, blue shorts, and black slides.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671.4268.