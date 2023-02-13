Dallas Police report fewer crimes but more victims than last year

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Crime is down in Dallas since to start of the year, but the number of people affected by those crimes is up from over a year ago.

The report from the Dallas Police Department Monday prompted members of the city's Public Safety Committee to push for more action, particularly in high-density areas and blighted properties.

The city has seen a 5.6% decrease in crime, with 500 fewer incidents reported compared to the previous year. However, violent crimes have increased by 7.6%, with a rise of 76 cases, and a higher number of victims.

Police attributed that to crimes happening in high-density locations, including homes, apartments and nightclubs.

"We want the victim trend line to match with our incident trend line," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told members of the Public Safety Committee Monday at City Hall. "We truly believe that by reducing incidents we will make that happen."

Over the past two years, the department has reported a steady decline in crime.

City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn suggested the city may need to strengthen building and development codes, to encourage fewer garden-style apartment developments, and better lighting, fencing and security cameras.

The department said its work addressing problems or blighted properties will ramp up heading into the spring.