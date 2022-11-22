Watch CBS News
Dallas police officer arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. 

On Nov. 22, Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was charged with the offense by the Glenn Heights Police Department, DPD said. Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. 

DPD said that Mitchell will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation. 

Mitchell has been with DPD since November 2013 and is assigned to the special victims unit. 

