Dallas police need help finding missing 15-year-old, Gabrielle McDonald-Willis

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Gabrielle McDonald-Willis, 15. 

Gabrielle McDonald-Willis, 15 Dallas Police Department

She has black hair, brown-eyes, is 5'04" tall and weighs 130 pounds. 

McDonald-Willis was last seen, on foot, in the 1800 block of Commerce Street wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police said she may be in need of assistance.  

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671.4268.  

First published on May 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM

