DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are looking to identify the suspect they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a 58-year-old man Tuesday.

At approximately 11 p.m. May 3, police responded to a shooting call at 7932 S. Great Trinity Forest Way. When officers arrived, they found Hernaza Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hernaza to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Dallas police looking to identify murder suspect Dallas Police Department

"The preliminary investigation revealed a witness was walking from a convenience store with the victim when an unknown Black male, wearing all white and a white gator mask, walked up behind the victim and began to pistol-whip him," the department wrote in an online post. Police said the suspect then shot the victim.

The motive behind the murder is still unknown and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the murder or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.