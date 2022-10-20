Watch CBS News
Crime

Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. 

The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. 

The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. 

Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. 

DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 2:45 PM

