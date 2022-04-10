Watch CBS News

Dallas police looking for suspect who shot, injured 2 people

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Friday Evening Headlines for April 8 02:39

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and injuring two people early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. April 10, police responded to a shooting at 2800 Elm St. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts with a Nike swoosh, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner at 214-671-3631 or orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com.

First published on April 10, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.