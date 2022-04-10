Dallas police looking for suspect who shot, injured 2 people

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and injuring two people early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. April 10, police responded to a shooting at 2800 Elm St. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts with a Nike swoosh, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner at 214-671-3631 or orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com.