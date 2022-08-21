Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.

The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident.

In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck.

Have you seen this truck? Dallas Police Department

They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.