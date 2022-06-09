Watch CBS News
Dallas police looking for suspect in smoke shop burglary

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a burglary suspect.

Dallas Police Department

At approximately 2:50 a.m. on June 3, the suspect forced entry into a smoke shop located in the 8900 block of E. RL Thornton Fwy.

The suspect threw a rock through the window, then entered and took assorted vaping products, Dallas police said.

Police are asking those with information to contact Detective Travis French, #9182 by phone at 214-671-0112 or by email at travis.french@dallascityhall.com and to reference case number 099005-2022. 

