Dallas police looking for pair after puppy in cage thrown out

By Deborah Gaines

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public identifying a man and woman who abandoned a caged puppy on the side of the road.

The suspects left the brown brindle Pitbull-type puppy in a crate in the 15500 block of El Estado Drive. The puppy was taken into protective custody and is receiving medical care.

Dallas Police Department

Investigators say the pair was last seen driving a dark (possibly black) sedan. 

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects or has information about the incident is asked to contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

