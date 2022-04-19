Dallas police looking for pair after puppy in cage thrown out
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public identifying a man and woman who abandoned a caged puppy on the side of the road.
The suspects left the brown brindle Pitbull-type puppy in a crate in the 15500 block of El Estado Drive. The puppy was taken into protective custody and is receiving medical care.
Investigators say the pair was last seen driving a dark (possibly black) sedan.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects or has information about the incident is asked to contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115.
