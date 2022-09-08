Dallas police looking for critical missing man who may need assistance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is looking for critical missing man James Price.

Price was last seen in the 4100 block of Gaston Avenue on Sept. 7 at about 5:20 p.m.

Police said Price left the area on foot and may be confused and in need of assistance.

Dallas Police Department

Police say Price is a 68-year-old black male. He is 5'10", weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger hat, red and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, a gold Seiko watch and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 911 or (214) 671-4268.