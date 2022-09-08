Watch CBS News
Dallas police looking for critical missing man who may need assistance

By Julia Falcon

CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is looking for critical missing man James Price. 

Price was last seen in the 4100 block of Gaston Avenue on Sept. 7 at about 5:20 p.m.

Police said Price left the area on foot and may be confused and in need of assistance. 

james-price-missing.jpg
Dallas Police Department

Police say Price is a 68-year-old black male. He is 5'10", weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger hat, red and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, a gold Seiko watch and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 911 or (214) 671-4268.   

First published on September 7, 2022 / 8:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

