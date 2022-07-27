Dallas police looking for critical missing man, may be in need of medical assistance

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking help from the public in locating a critical missing man.

Terrance Howell, 44, was last seen on July 21 in the 2200 block of Van Cleave Drive in Dallas.

Howell left the area on foot and may be in need of medical assistance.

Police describe Howell as a 6'1, 310 lb black man with black hair and brown eyes. Howell was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a white stripe, navy blue sweatpants and a large suitcase.

Police ask that anyone with information call 911 or 214-671-4268 and reference case number 132944-2022.