Crime

Dallas police looking for burglary suspect

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a burglary suspect.  

On May 31 at approximately 3:50 a.m., a male driving a silver sedan parked near the victim's property in the 400 block of Acres Drive.  

The suspect exited his vehicle and walked into the victim's backyard, where he entered an unattached office building and took property, police said.  

Police describe the suspect as a 35 to 40-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6'0 and 200 lbs. with short black hair. Police said there is a distinct, very dark tattoo on his right arm. 

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective A. Garza at (214) 670-0069 or alberto.garza@dallascityhall.com or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). 

First published on June 6, 2022 / 4:13 PM

